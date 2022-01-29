Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Set at $400.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FB. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.51.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $301.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.33. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

