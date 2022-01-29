Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy Acquires 19,528 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy acquired 19,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $97,835.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $62.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

