Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy Acquires 19,528 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy acquired 19,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $97,835.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $62.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.08.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
