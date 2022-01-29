Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.15-24.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $100.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $108.28.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritage Homes stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

