MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($278.41) to €270.00 ($306.82) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Shares of MKKGY stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.