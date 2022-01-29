Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 8,796 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nomura were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Nomura by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 8.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 14.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE:NMR opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -220.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

