Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 657 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

