Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,934 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equitable were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $31.99 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock worth $3,079,538 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

