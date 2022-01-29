Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,638 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

