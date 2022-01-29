Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,193 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period.

Shares of MUI stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

