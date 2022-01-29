Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chemours were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.5% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,331,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

