Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $809,000 Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 45.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after acquiring an additional 557,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,901,000 after acquiring an additional 371,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,761,000 after acquiring an additional 178,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE:DRE opened at $57.19 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.