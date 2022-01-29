Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,271 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chemours were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter worth about $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 188.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

NYSE:CC opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.04.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.