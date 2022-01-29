Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $197.10

Mears Group plc (LON:MER) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.10 ($2.66) and traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.75). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 196.50 ($2.65), with a volume of 116,940 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Mears Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 220 ($2.97) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 197.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.53 million and a P/E ratio of 3.65.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

