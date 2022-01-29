MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 228.3% in January

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 228.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,507,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDMP opened at 0.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.07. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.94.

Get MDM Permian alerts:

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.