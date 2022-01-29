MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 228.3% in January

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 228.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,507,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MDMP opened at 0.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.07. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.94.
MDM Permian Company Profile
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.