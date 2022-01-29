McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.23. 2,449,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,695. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $99.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.90. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.