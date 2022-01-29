Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.31

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$31.31 and last traded at C$31.37, with a volume of 83534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

