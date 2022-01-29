Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will announce $25.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $109.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.95 million to $109.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $154.28 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $174.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of MTTR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,893,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,454,556. Matterport has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $1,516,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 215,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 133,364 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

