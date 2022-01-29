Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Matador Resources stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 4.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

