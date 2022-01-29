MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Cut to $26.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $33.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 278,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 146,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

