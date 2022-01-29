Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $94.01

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.01 and last traded at $94.01, with a volume of 2041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.57.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.75.
In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264,088 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after acquiring an additional 277,835 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Masonite International Company Profile (NYSE:DOOR)
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
