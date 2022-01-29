Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $94.01

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.01 and last traded at $94.01, with a volume of 2041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264,088 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after acquiring an additional 277,835 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

