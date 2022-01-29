Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,586 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Masco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,340,000 after buying an additional 102,311 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Masco by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after buying an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of MAS opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

