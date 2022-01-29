Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Major Shareholder Gregory Mark Sells 122,967 Shares

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gregory Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Markforged alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $179,328.60.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04.

On Friday, January 14th, Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $191,949.03.

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.51. Markforged Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. Research analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.