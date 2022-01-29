Marion Sears Acquires 1,000 Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) insider Marion Sears purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($33.59) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($33,594.17).

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,432 ($32.81) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,695.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,838.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29. Keywords Studios plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,292 ($30.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,366 ($45.41).

KWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($46.14) to GBX 3,300 ($44.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keywords Studios presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,197.20 ($43.14).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

