Mariner Investment Group LLC Takes Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHCA. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000.

Shares of DHCA opened at $9.69 on Friday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

