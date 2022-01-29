MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $70.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 35.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MarineMax by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 51.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 127,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

