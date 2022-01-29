Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) Critical Review

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Marchex has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marchex and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $51.22 million 1.70 -$38.45 million ($0.18) -11.67 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marchex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Marchex and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marchex presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. Given Marchex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Marchex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -14.53% -19.29% -13.62% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -792.41%

Summary

Marchex beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

