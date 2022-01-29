ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stake Cut by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAN opened at $103.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average is $107.34.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

