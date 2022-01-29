Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MNXXF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. Manganese X Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.82.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.