Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MNXXF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. Manganese X Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.82.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

