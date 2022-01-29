Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 370 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $773.36.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $456.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -274.78 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.84 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $675.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

