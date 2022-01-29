Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 3,115 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

