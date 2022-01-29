Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $122.10 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.32 and a 200-day moving average of $154.69.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

