Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after buying an additional 418,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,707,000 after buying an additional 248,042 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 380.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 140,573 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after buying an additional 130,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth $7,141,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American States Water stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

American States Water Company Profile

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.