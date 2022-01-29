Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Progressive by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

