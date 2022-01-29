Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $159.38 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.41 and a 200-day moving average of $150.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 112.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

