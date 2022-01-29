Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,104 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.45. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.