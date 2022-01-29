Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $384.71 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $338.18 and a 12-month high of $453.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.34.

IGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

