Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,762,000 after buying an additional 78,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after buying an additional 1,171,223 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

