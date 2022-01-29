Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MBUU. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.78.

MBUU stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 51,295 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

