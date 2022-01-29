MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 25,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 292,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.90 and a beta of 1.38.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.