MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$20.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.79.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

TSE:MAG opened at C$17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 327.50. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$16.74 and a 1-year high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.1761129 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,228.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.