MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$20.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.79.
TSE:MAG opened at C$17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 327.50. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$16.74 and a 1-year high of C$31.21.
In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,228.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
