MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAG. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.52 and a beta of 1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 77,973 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

