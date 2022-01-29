Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.
Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $161.33 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,466.50 and a beta of 0.93.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSGS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.20.
About Madison Square Garden Sports
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).
