MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Purchased by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.15% of MacroGenics worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGNX opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.06. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

