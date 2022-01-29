Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 174,877 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,877 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $110,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $98.96. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $175.44. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

