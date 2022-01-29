Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 130,152 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $102,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $445,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,700 shares of company stock worth $16,331,656 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.62 and its 200 day moving average is $192.30. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.46 and a 12 month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

