Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 19,077 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,920,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $93,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,576,000 after acquiring an additional 148,362 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after buying an additional 76,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after buying an additional 89,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 935,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after acquiring an additional 158,999 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $57.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

