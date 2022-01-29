Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,170,745 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 134.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170,745 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $98,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,662 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,719,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,858,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,139,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after buying an additional 190,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

