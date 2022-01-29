Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,291 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $107,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $45.87 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $375.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

