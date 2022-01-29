Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $99.53 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,020,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $99,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXL opened at $54.88 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

