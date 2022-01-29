Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $96.37 Million Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $96,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,585,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cryoport by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cryoport by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of CYRX opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

